ATB Capital Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.49. 80,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,442. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

