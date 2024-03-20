Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.54. 155,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 895,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

