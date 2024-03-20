Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 287,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

