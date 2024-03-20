ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $959.02 and last traded at $952.54. Approximately 163,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,272,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $951.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $893.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

