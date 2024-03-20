Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.27

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 922079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Asana Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 33,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.