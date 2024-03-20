Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 9,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.