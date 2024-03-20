Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 9,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72.
Aryzta Company Profile
