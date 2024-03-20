Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

