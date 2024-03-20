Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

