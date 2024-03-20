Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 60255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,459. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after buying an additional 943,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 770,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

