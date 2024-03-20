Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 60255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 229.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 619,049 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 119.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 89.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 944,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

