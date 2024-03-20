Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 60255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.
Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies
In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arlo Technologies
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.