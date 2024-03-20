Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.58

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.58 and last traded at $287.30, with a volume of 373278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.92.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,084 shares of company stock worth $54,724,731 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

