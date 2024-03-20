Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year High at $295.58

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.58 and last traded at $287.30, with a volume of 373278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,724,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

