Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,084 shares of company stock worth $54,724,731. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ANET traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $289.28. The stock had a trading volume of 474,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $295.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

