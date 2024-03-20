Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 319,621 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 2,017,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 399,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

