Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.43), with a volume of 21301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.37).

Arcontech Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.80.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

