Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Vest Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,407 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

