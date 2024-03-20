Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 58939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Arbor Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 368.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of -3.71.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.