Apyx Medical (APYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

