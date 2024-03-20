APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

APA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. APA has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.