Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,619.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.62).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($24.50) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,904.55, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,733.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,554.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,393.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($113,972.25). Insiders own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

