Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,619.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTOGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.38 ($20.62).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($24.50) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,963.50 ($25.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,904.55, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,733.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,554.93.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,393.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($113,972.25). Insiders own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

