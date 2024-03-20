Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arcellx (ACLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) recently:

3/18/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $66.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $633,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

