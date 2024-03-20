Analysts Set Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Target Price at $24.13

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Veritex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Veritex Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.