Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $66.50

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

