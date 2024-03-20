Analysts Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $75.43

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENOV. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

