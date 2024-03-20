Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $63.71

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AEM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

