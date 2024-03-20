Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 92,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

