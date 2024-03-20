Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 225,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 870,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

