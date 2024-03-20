Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $343.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

