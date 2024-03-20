Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last three months. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

