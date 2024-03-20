Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

