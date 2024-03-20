Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 76,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,450,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 778,523 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

