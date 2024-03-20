Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 726,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

