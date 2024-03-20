Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

AMP stock opened at $428.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $429.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

