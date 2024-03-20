American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.65

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.55, with a volume of 1963180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in American International Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

