American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

AHR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.56.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

