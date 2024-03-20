American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. 702,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,860. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $225.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

