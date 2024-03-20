American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

