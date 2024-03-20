Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 474,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 293,171 shares.The stock last traded at $91.52 and had previously closed at $92.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Amedisys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 184.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 336.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

