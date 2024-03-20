Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68.

AMCR opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,053,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,955,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 700,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,761,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 706,140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,879,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

