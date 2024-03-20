AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

