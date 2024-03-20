AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 4.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 172,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 663,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $572.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,541,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

