Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

