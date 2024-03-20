Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

