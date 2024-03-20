Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.65. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 193,698 shares trading hands.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

