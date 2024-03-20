Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 0.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.62 and last traded at $148.32. 4,105,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,378,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

