Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.70

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 1889648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

