Alliance Global Partners Cuts Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %

OCUP opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

