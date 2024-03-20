Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.93 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1,779.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 795,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.