Alight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ALIT stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,076,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alight by 17.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,449 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

