Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.25. Alight shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 3,053,645 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

